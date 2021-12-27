ZVOX SuperVoice TV Soundbar is on sale at HSN

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Listen up, people. This soundbar is 60 percent off right now. (Photo: HSN)

If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering “what did that guy just say?” or tend to rewind in 10-second bursts just to catch the dialogue, you might need a soundbar in your life.

A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system, but it elevates your audio profoundly. And right now, HSN is offering an incredible deal: The ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar is on sale for just $120 — an impressive $180 off. That’s a savings of 60 percent! And if you’re new to HSN, the deal gets sweeter: Take $20 off your first order with code HSN2022.

Sleek and understated in black, espresso and titanium hues, it blends seamlessly into your living room (or any room) and delivers crisp dialogue with ‘hearing aid technology.’ Now’s the time to take the plunge and pump up the volume.

Theater-quality audio

Miss going to the movies worry-free? We do too. This soundbar satisfies some of that longing by providing impeccable sound clarity in the comfort of your own home. Delivering 12 levels of voice and audio control, it exceeds the limits of all other options in its price range (this top-rated TCL Alto, for example, offers only three levels).

Want details? The ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar — which is 17 inches wide — uses special hearing-aid technology to enhance on-screen dialogue; this means you’ll get crystal-clear conversation without having to crank the TV’s volume super loud. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level. Check out a video of the soundbar here.

“This soundbar has made a huge difference in my mom’s ability to understand what’s going on while watching TV,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “Her hearing has really gone downhill and she was watching TV at full volume. You could hear it a block away. Now the volume is much lower and the dialogue is easy to understand. I’m much happier as well since she lives with me!”

Let’s all go to the movies — at home. This soundbar gives everyone the best seat in the house. (Photo: HSN)

Virtual surround sound

And when you really want to crank it up, you can; your new ZVOX TV Soundbar features three levels of 3D theater-like audio to boost music, background effects and overall sound design (think virtual surround sound). Setting up your new ZVOX TV Soundbar is easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port (TOSLINK) and you’re good to go.

“This little sound bar is amazing,” raved a satisfied HSN shopper. “The sound is better than other ‘top of the line’ products. I own two, and will buy three more for other flat screens in the bedrooms. This price is a steal for the quality of the sound.”

And one more thing: Interest-free financing. If you prefer to pay for your ZVOX AV157 SuperVoice TV Soundbar over time, you can do three monthly ‘FlexPay’ installments of $40. Yup, you heard that right.

$120 $300 at HSN

