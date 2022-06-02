Zvox noise canceling Bluetooth headphones are on sale at QVC

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you constantly missing dialogue when watching your favorite shows? Do you work from home and occasionally have to take a call with the boss at the same time your rambunctious kiddos walk in the door? If you said “yes” to either (or both!), these Zvox AccuVoice Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones are the thing for you — and right now, they’re a whopping 46% off at QVC. Yep, you can grab them for just $80, down from $150.

What’s the secret to their success? The headphones use special hearing-aid technology to boost voices while minimizing unwanted background noise.

Easy listening

At less than half a pound, these headphones won’t weigh you down while you work (or work out). Connect to a variety of devices (phone, TV, tablet, laptop) via cord or Bluetooth and use them to make hands-free phone calls between jam sessions. These Zvox AccuVoice Noise Cancelling Headphones make the person on the other end come through loud and clear while filtering out unwanted noise around you for distraction-free dialing.

If action movies are more your meditation of choice, you’ll be able to hear the dialog while even the biggest explosions are happening in the background (without disturbing your housemates). Traveling? You need these, stat. The Zvox headphones fold flat to fit into a compact carrying case (about the size of a large paperback) for supremely smooth transport.

Quality and comfort? Now that should be music to your ears.

