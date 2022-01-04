ZVOX AccuVoice TV Soundbar (AV100) is on sale at HSN

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Listen up, people. This soundbar is nearly half percent off right now. (Photo: HSN)

If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering ‘what did that guy just say?’ or tend to rewind in 10-second bursts just to catch the dialogue, you might need a soundbar in your life.

A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system, but it elevates your audio profoundly. Sleek and understated in black, espresso or titanium hues, it blends seamlessly into your living room (or any room) and delivers crisp dialogue. And right now, HSN is offering an incredible deal: The ZVOX AV100 AccuVoice TV Soundbar is on sale for just $80 — an unheard of $99 off!

If you’re new to HSN, the deal gets even sweeter: Take $20 off your first order with code HSN2022. And if you want to pay for your goodies over time, instead of all at once, you can do so interest-free, thanks to HSN’s FlexPay option.

Now’s the time to take the plunge and pump up the volume.

$80 $179 at HSN

Theater-quality audio

Let’s all go to the movies — at home. This soundbar gives everyone the best seat in the house. (Photo: ZVOX)

Miss going to the movies? We do too. This soundbar satisfies some of that longing by providing impeccable sound clarity. Delivering six levels of voice control, it exceeds the limits of all other options in its price range (this top-rated TCL Alto, for example, offers only three levels).

Want details? The ZVOX AV100 AccuVoice TV Soundbar — which is 10-inches wide — uses special hearing-aid technology to enhance on-screen dialogue; this means you’ll get crystal clear conversation without having to crank the TV’s volume super loud. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while other sounds hover at a just-right level. Plus, this soundbar is Bluetooth compatible.

“I was having trouble understanding what the people on TV were saying and had resorted to using closed captioning sometimes,” shared a delighted five-star reviewer. “I was amazed at the difference it made in my sound. There is one show I watch that has extremely loud commercials and I’ve always had to physically turn the volume down. With ZVOX I no longer have to do that.”

Story continues

Virtual surround sound

The ZVOX AV100 AccuVoice TV Soundbar is smaller than you might think! (Photo: HSN)

And when you really want to crank it up, you can; your new ZVOX TV Soundbar features three levels of 3D theater-like audio to boost music, background effects and overall sound design (think virtual surround sound). “It makes the voices much clearer. I always had trouble understanding the accent of Sherlock Holmes on the tv show Elementary,” reported another satisfied shopper. “Now I can hear him clearly.”

Setting up your new ZVOX TV Soundbar is easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA or optical digital port (TOSLINK) and you’re good to go.

Extras, extras

And as an additional incentive, HSN is throwing in some fun goodies. First: A two-year extended warranty from Zvox. Second: A one-year membership to LiveXLive Plus, which delivers concert livestreams. Third: A three-month subscription to Daily Burn Premium, a source of endless home workouts. Fourth: A three-month subscription to Lifetime Movie Club for practically endless entertainment.

Now you have no reason not to upgrade today.

$80 $179 at HSN

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.