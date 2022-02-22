The Hamden Journal

Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

And you thought you had problems.

Meta Platforms  (FB) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month.

The Name Game

Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago.

He lost $29.7 billion from his net worth, while his company dropped almost $237 billion in market capitalization a day after Meta Platforms posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings,

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.