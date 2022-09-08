Zscaler Stock Pops As Zscaler Earnings Top Estimates On Cloud Cybersecurity Growth

Zscaler (ZS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, revenue and billings that handily beat Wall Street targets. And the company’s fiscal 2023 outlook came in above views, giving a boost to Zscaler stock.







ZS stock jumped 10.9% to near 171 in extended trading on the stock market today. The cybersecurity stock had retreated 54% in 2022.

The San Jose, Calif-based firm said earnings were 25 cents a share on an adjusted basis, up 78% from 14 cents a year earlier. In the July quarter, revenue rose 61% to $318.1 million, the company said.

Analysts expected Zscaler earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $305.4 million. Also, billings rose 57% to $520.4 million, compared with estimates for $467.2 million.

For fiscal 2023, which starts with the October quarter, Zscaler said it expects earnings of $1.17 a share at the midpoint of its outlook, ahead of estimates for $1.04 a share.

Zscaler said it expects revenue in a range of $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Analysts had predicted revenue of $1.468 billion.

Zscaler Stock: Billings Forecast Tops Estimates

The company forecast fiscal 2023 billings of $1.93 billion, compared with estimates of $1.859 billion.

“Despite the uncertain macroeconomic landscape which continues to evolve, we continue to see favorable demand for our Zero Trust Exchange platform because it makes businesses more secure, simplifies IT, and reduces cost,” Chief Executive Jay Chaudhry said in the company’s earnings release.

Heading into the Zscaler earnings report, the company owned a Relative Strength Rating of 17 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

In addition, Zscaler provides cloud-based cybersecurity services via 150 data centers worldwide

Zscaler’s web security gateways inspect customers’ data traffic for malware. The Zscaler Private Access, or ZPA cloud service, replaces virtual private networks, or VPNs, to support remote work.

