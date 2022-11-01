ZoomInfo Shares Tumble on Concern Over Soft Billings

Business information services provider ZoomInfo posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, but the company’s shares are nonetheless trading sharply lower in late trading Tuesday, apparently on investor disappointment with billings in the quarter.

ZoomInfo



(ticker:



ZI



) provides databases used by sales and marketing teams to help identify new customers. Investors appear concerned that softer-than-expected billings hints at slowing growth in the face of a weakening macroeconomic environment.