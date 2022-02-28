The Hamden Journal

Zoom Video Earnings Preview: Buy or Sell the Results?

The situation in growth stocks has been harrowing lately. In the case of Zoom Video  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, the stock suffered an 80% peak-to-trough decline before the recent bounce.

It’s not alone, either. Many companies have now seen their stock prices decline by 60%, 70% and even 80% from the highs.

Many of these companies are high-quality holdings as well, not the fly-by-night, flash-in-the-pan type holdings either.

For Zoom, the timeline has been a bit different. Shares were struggling ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, but the business was always rather strong. Zoom boasted robust revenue growth and was profitable and free cash flow positive.

