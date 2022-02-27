The Hamden Journal

Zoom, Salesforce, Target, Costco, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

U.S. stock and bond markets will have plenty of action on the last day of February with earnings from HP Inc., Lucid Group, and stay-at-home play Zoom Video Communications expected on Monday. Earnings continue Tuesday with AutoZone, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce.com, and Target. Dollar Tree, Okta, and Snowflake report on Wednesday, and retailers Best Buy, Costco Wholesale, and Kroger report on Thursday. There are no major earnings on Friday.

