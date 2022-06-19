Zooey Deschanel shares rare photo of 2 kids with Jonathan Scott and her ex-husband

Zooey Deschanel is embracing her modern family!

On Sunday, June 19, Deschanel shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, and their two children: Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 5.

In the photo, Pechenik held Charlie on his shoulders while Scott had Elsie on his. Both of the children’s faces were blocked with a heart emoji.

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” Deschanel captioned the post.

Deschanel, 42, and Pechenik, 50, announced their split after four years of marriage in September 2019, finalizing their divorce divorce in 2020. Prior to her marriage to Pechenik, she was married to Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Deschanel and Scott, 44, have been together since 2019 after the couple met filming the AppleTV+ show “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. Their relationship deepened during the pandemic after the couple spent plenty of quality time together during quarantine with her two children, who she co-parents with Pechenik.

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals (Steve Granitz / FilmMagic)

At the end of 2021, the couple hit a new milestone in their relationship and made the decision to buy their “forever home” together. In April, Scott opened up about the home they bought and were renovating together, sharing their intention of keeping it in the family for generations to come.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott told TODAY. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

Last week, Deschanel and Scott gave fans a first look at their gorgeous home in the summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, originally built in 1938 by the architect Gerard Colcord.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” Deschanel said of the home, which they first toured in spring 2020.

Deschanel praised Scott for the work he had put in on making the home both aesthetic and functional, adding, “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”