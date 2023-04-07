Zonnique Claps Back At Negative Comments On Her Mother Tiny’s Appearance

Although the family has stuck together through hell and high water, even Zonnique Pullins, the 27-year-old daughter of R&B singer Tiny Harris, has her limit — and she isn’t about to let the disrespect go unnoticed.

A Twitter user uploaded a throwback photo of Tiny back in the day from a red carpet appearance at the Grammys with Kandi Burruss.

“Yo, can somebody explain to me what happened to Tiny? Bcus my whole life she been ugly … I never knew she was pretty back in the day,” the tweet read.

The post quickly went viral to the point that it finally dragged Pullins into the conversation.

“[Tiny] grew up in the industry and has always received more hate than love … Your life revolves around getting on the internet and talking down on others like it’s your job without the paycheck … the misery fr,” the former OMG Girlz group member tweeted.

“y’all know if I don’t do nothing ima give my queen her flowers and don’t need no help. she gone get the whole garden from me,” she added in a second tweet.

Her classy clap back was applauded by fans.

Although the mother-daughter duo seems to share a close-knit bond now, that wasn’t always the case. The “Gucci This, Gucci That” singer recently made headlines for sharing the emotional toll of having two absent parents growing up. Reflecting on her relationship with her parents in an interview with Mr. Jay Hill for The Jay Hill Podcast, Pullins revealed the relationship between her mother and stepfather was strained, more so as her biological father was behind bars most of her childhood.

The former Xscape member was always busy touring or with her stepfather, rapper T.I., leaving Pullins to manage her emotions alone.

“When I was a kid I was like ‘Oh, I wish my mom would come off on the road’ and ‘I want my dad out of prison’ and after a while, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, this is my life.’ Like, you can’t really do anything, you become numb to it,” she told Hill.

That said, as an adult, Pullins assured fans that the memories hurt her, but she doesn’t live with those feelings.

“But now I’m grown, so it’s like I can’t really give a f**k,” she said.