Zoey Deutch Leads Amazon Rom-Com – The Hamden Journal

Amazon Studios has unveiled the first stills from its holiday romantic comedy Something from Tiffany’s, starring Zoey Deutch (Not Okay) and Kendrick Sampson (Insecure), which is poised to launch globally on Prime Video on December 9th.

The Amazon Original, based on Melissa Hill’s novel of the same name, watches as a woman’s life is upended, when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle, and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Deutch and Ray Nicholson) are happy enough, but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Sampson and Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them to where they’re truly meant to be. Because love — like life — is full of surprises.

Something from Tiffany’s was directed by Daryl Wein (How It Ends). Tamara Chestna adapted the screenplay for the film, which also stars Leah Jeffries (Beast), Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh), Javicia Leslie (The Family Business), Chido Nwokocha (Sistas), Stephanie Shepherd (Dave) and Michael Roark (Driven). Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter produced for Hello Sunshine, with Deutch serving as exec producer.

Check out the images from Something from Tiffany’s below.

Amazon