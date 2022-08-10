Zoe Terakes Joins Cast Of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart in a key role, sources tell The Hamden Journal. Details regarding their role are being kept under wraps.

Marvel reps declined to comment.

Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Shea Couleé.

Production on the Ironheart is currently underway.

The addition of Terakes, a transgender and non-binary actor, and most recently, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Couleé, shows Marvel’s ongoing commitment to diversifying the MCU remains strong.

The company welcomed its first LGBTQ+ superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and the first deaf superhero Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Also for the big screen, Xochitl Gomez brought to life Latina superhero America Chavez in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Ms. Marvel followed closely behind on Disney+ which tells the story of the titular Pakistani-American superhero played by Iman Vellani who will next appear in the film, The Marvels alongside Brie Larson.

Terakes most recently starred as Glory in the David E. Kelley series Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu alongside fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman, among others.

Terakes is repped by Entertainment 360, Shanahan Management, and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.