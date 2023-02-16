Zoe Saldaña AGBO Action Movie ‘The Bluff’ Sells To Prime Video – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A hot package has just dropped late in the day at the EFM and has cooked up the first big deal on the ground in Berlin.

Zoe Saldaña and AGBO action-survival pic The Bluff, which a couple years ago was set up at Netflix, has now been brought to market by Rocket Science and CAA and has already been snapped up by Amazon Prime Video for all of international, we understand.

This was a very lucrative deal just agreed today in the $20M range after strong interest from a host of buyers.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, pic will follow a former female pirate (Saldaña) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

It will mark the first time Saldaña and the Russos will have joined forces since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Saldaña is coming off box office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water.

Frank E. Flowers (Untitled Bob Marley Biopic) is directing the project, which will be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot for AGBO, which is riding high off of Everything Everywhere All At Once. Sisters Zoe, Mariel and Cisely Saldaña (From Scratch) are producing for Cinestar.

Script comes from Joe Ballarini (A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting) and Flowers. Saldaña and Flowers previously teamed up for ensemble crime drama Haven.

Rocket Science has been handling international and CAA Media Finance is handling domestic.

“For Zoe and I, being from the Caribbean, The Bluff is a chance to blend culture and authenticity with AGBO’s brand of world-class, theatrical-level action, creating a film that audiences have never seen before,” said Flowers about the movie.

Prime Video, Rocket Science and CAA declined to comment on the international distribution deal.