Zoë Kravitz To Produce, Star In ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The upcoming film written by Leyna Krow will adapt her short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist goes awry.

Matt Jackson (All the Old Knives) will produce for Jackson Pictures, with Jackson Pictures’ Joanne Lee serving as exec producer. Whether a director has been attached has not yet been disclosed.

