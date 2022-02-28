ZM Stock Plunges As Guidance Misses Estimates While Pandemic Fades

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported January-quarter profit and revenue that topped analyst estimates. But ZM stock fell as fiscal 2023 guidance for Zoom earnings came in well below expectations.







Zoom Video reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday. ZM stock fell 4.6% to 126.53 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Analysts expected decelerating earnings and revenue growth for Zoom stock as economies normalize and in-person meetings rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoom earnings were $1.29 a share on an adjusted basis, up 6% from a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 21% to $1.071 billion for ZM stock. A year earlier, the San Jose, Calif.-based company earned $1.22 cents a share on sales of $883 million.

ZM Stock: Guidance Misses Expectations

Zoom stock analysts projected earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $1.054 billion for the period ended Jan. 31. A year earlier, Zoom Video stock earned $1.22 per share on revenue of $883 million.

For fiscal 2023, Zoom forecast earnings of $3.48 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts had estimated profit of $4.36 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion. Also, analysts had expected fiscal 2023 profit margins to fall amid higher investments in sales staff and research and development.

Heading into its earnings report, ZM stock owned an IBD Relative Strength Rating of only 6 vs. a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. In addition, one problem for Zoom stock has been elevated turnover of small business customers.

Zoom’s cloud-based software sets up audio and videoconferencing, with chat tools also available. Customers also can easily share content.

