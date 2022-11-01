Ziwe Declares “Diversity War” In Season 2 Trailer Of Talk Show & Adds Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox, Michael Che As Guest Stars – The Hamden Journal

Ziwe is back with the second half of the second season of her namesake talk show and she has declared a “diversity war.”

“Diversity training isn’t enough, I’m ready to go to diversity war,” Ziwe says in the trailer as she raises an electric chainsaw, which you can watch in the video posted above.

The late-night talk show host returns to make her guests uncomfortable talking about race, politics and social issues. To make it all happen, Ziwe has summed up a whole slate of celebrities. Appearing in the trailer for Season 2 of the show are Drew Barrymore, Bob the Drag Queen, Joel Kim Booster, Wayne Brady, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che, Julia Fox, Blake Griffin, Deray Mckesson and Glee alum Amber Riley.

One of the questions Ziwe asks Barrymore is where she stands on the Emancipation Proclamation.

“I am for freedom, is that the right answer?” Barrymore says with hesitation.

“You tell me, Drew,” Ziwe replies.

Ziwe also grills Riley on “what’s more diverse, the cast of Glee or the Supreme Court.” The host is also heard asking Fox if she considers herself a person of color being of Italian descent.

The new season of Ziwe starts streaming on Showtime starting November 18.

In an interview with The Hamden Journal, Ziwe talked about the variety of guests she can have on her talk show.

“Is there a season where I interview Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian or talk to the Obamas? What’s nice about the show is that I can talk to anyone,” she said. “I can talk to Duck Dynasty or the president of Morehouse. I just look forward to meeting new people and having more compelling, interesting conversations and constantly pushing the boundaries.”