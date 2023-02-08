Zion Williamson to miss All-Star Game, will have hamstring injury re-evaluated after break

Zion Williamson’s absence due to a hamstring injury will reportedly continue into the All-Star Game.

The New Orleans Pelican star, voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, will miss his team’s next three games and will have his hamstring injury re-evaluated after the All-Star break, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Williamson has not played since he pulled up limping in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2. The Pelicans announced the next day he would be re-evaluated in three weeks, but more than five weeks have now passed since the injury.

