Zion Williamson to miss All-Star Game, will have hamstring injury re-evaluated after break

Zion Williamson’s absence due to a hamstring injury will reportedly continue into the All-Star Game.

The New Orleans Pelican star, voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, will miss his team’s next three games and will have his hamstring injury re-evaluated after the All-Star break, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Williamson has not played since he pulled up limping in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2. The Pelicans announced the next day he would be re-evaluated in three weeks, but more than five weeks have now passed since the injury.

Jan 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) stands with teammates during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports