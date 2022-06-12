Zion Williamson, Ja Morant to sign max extensions right away

Adrian Wojnarowski has recently reported that Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will get rookie max extensions “out the gate” with their teams. It is quite obvious that the two are extremely valuable players to their franchises. Expect Zion Williamson along with Ja Morant, who is the No. 2 pick in his draft those are going to be quick, max deal agreements out of the gate.

Source: Lee Tran @ Fade Away World

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williams reiterates about New Orleans “I do want to be here. That’s no secret” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/zio… – 6:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”

“Why am I going to say our city? Because we live here now.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:48 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

recorded a mailbag over @HardwoodKnocks, which means you should listen

🔘 zion (3:30)

🔘 draymond (6:17)

🔘 jazz (11:00)

🔘 lavine (18:46)

🔘 kings/blazers (21:34)

🔘 knicks/pistons (39:31)

🎧 https://t.co/b10UMoOIC1

🍎 https://t.co/AuuOxLF1xT

✳️ https://t.co/gtTeL81aEN

more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCR9YRwlYT – 3:46 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts

🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?

🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/UknvJq4cHv – 3:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts

🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?

🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/p0z7DgU9nB – 12:59 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most double-doubles in the 2022 NBA Playoffs 🔥

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 🔟

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9⃣

🇨🇲 Joel Embiid 8⃣

🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo 6⃣

🇺🇸 Ja Morant 6⃣ – 12:53 PM

Story continues

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts

🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?

🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/0Rl9R1PPBe – 11:30 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

New Pelicans mailbag!

— How should the Pelicans structure Zion Williamson’s extension?

— How much ‘Point Zion’ will we see next season?

— A Convo I had with Willie Green last year that may indicate how Zion will be used

theathletic.com/3358941/2022/0… – 11:02 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts

🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?

🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/flghoyBKkJ – 9:35 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!

youtube.com/watch?v=FNBf1S… – 7:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/pel… – 6:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!

Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!

https://t.co/QUvo6YZ497 pic.twitter.com/SayqwAu9Sv – 1:17 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Selling out for Hulu + Live TV 🛥️ #ahoy #HuluHasLiveTV @hulu #ad pic.twitter.com/T8yiEchqcV – 12:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:05 AM

More on this storyline

Bob Myers on Andre Iguodala’s reaction to 2019 trade: “I remember him looking at me like, ‘I understand,’” Myers recalls. “He wasn’t like, ‘Screw you.’ He was as professional as you can get. He’s so smart, he wasn’t shocked by it.” -via ESPN / June 8, 2022

“I was crushed,” Kerr says. “Like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe we are losing part of our soul.’” Kerr called Iguodala. “He said something like, ‘Sorry, coach, I’m not surprised,’” Kerr remembers. “He probably knew it was coming before I did.” -via ESPN / June 7, 2022

Tony Jones: Lucas Williamson is working out for the Utah Jazz on Thursday morning, League Sources tell The Athletic. He was one of the best perimeter defenders in the country last season at Loyola….he has already worked out for the Bucks, Celtics and Grizzlies, among other teams -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 31, 2022