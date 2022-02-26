Zion Williamson, camp don’t find David Griffin to be truthful

Further complicating matters, sources said, was that Williamson and his camp didn’t trust Griffin to be truthful. Griffin preached “family,” “love” and “accountability” to team staffers once in a slideshow presentation. Yet he began to blame then-coach Alvin Gentry for the Pelicans’ poor start during his first season. As the Times-Picayune and Advocate reported in September, Griffin went so far as to remark to someone in the organization, “I give Alvin all the answers to the test, and he still fails” — a comment that caused a heated exchange between Gentry and Griffin in October, according to Bleacher Report.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

CJ McCollum and Zion have spoken. When the Pelicans' young star is ready, McCollum said the team will welcome him back "with open arms."

"He's a guy who can move mountains," McCollum said.

“He’s a guy who can move mountains,” McCollum said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:45 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

CJ McCollum on Zion: "Leave the young fella alone. He's trying to rehab in peace, trying to get himself ready to come back. We spoke and I'll spoke to him later this week or next week."

Added: "He'll be healthy eventually and when he is we'll welcome him with open arms."

Added: “He’ll be healthy eventually and when he is we’ll welcome him with open arms.” – 3:08 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

New: How do you explain the disconnect between Zion and the Pelicans?

A lack of trust.

Specifically, a lack of trust between Zion and his camp, and David Griffin. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:54 AM

In the lead-up to the 2019 draft, rumors spread that Williamson wanted to land with the New York Knicks — supposition Redick didn’t pour cold water on. But since coming to New Orleans, the detachment Williamson has shown with the Pelicans, sources inside and outside the organization have often cited, is because of a lack of trust. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022

Specifically, they have pointed toward a fracture. On one side is Williamson and his camp. On the other is David Griffin, the Pelicans’ lead basketball decision-maker. In early January, the Pelicans announced Williamson would continue his rehabilitation from right foot surgery away from the team. Williamson and members of his inner circle traveled to Portland, Oregon. No Pelicans employees accompanied them on the trip, sources said. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022

Williamson frequently showed up late to rehab work during his rookie season. His unique body type makes it imperative for him to diet and train rigorously, which he has failed to do since being drafted by the organization. He showed up to training camp in September well above 300 pounds, sources said. Ideally, one team source said, Williamson would play games at 265 pounds. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 24, 2022