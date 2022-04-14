Zion Williamson 360 dunks in warmups, reportedly not returning against Clippers or Suns

Zion Williamson was reportedly expected to miss the entire season.

But the Pelicans keep extending their season, and he keeps dunking.

In follow-up to his highlight Instagram dunk last month, Williamson casually 360 dunked during warmups before New Orleans’ play-in win over the Spurs last night.

However…

Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN, via Fletcher Mackel of WDSU :

I am told that a return to play is not imminent and there’s no chance you could see him in a possible matchup against the Clippers, let alone a series against the Suns. David Griffin told me the success of his ramp-up will be judged by being ready to go day one of training camp.

Remember, Williamson was reportedly upset with the Pelicans not allowing him to return from injury sooner his rookie year (leading to a continuing distrust of David Griffin). It sure looks like Williamson wants everyone to see how ready he is to play now. These very-public dunks are eye-catching.

The Pelicans haven’t officially ruled out Williamson returning this season. But New Orleans is an underdog in its play-in game in L.A. tomorrow and would be a far bigger underdog in a first-round series against Phoenix. Especially if the primarily goal is Williamson being ready for training camp, that’s almost certainly a wrap on his season.

Even if he can dunk like that.

