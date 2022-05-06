Zillow Stock Slides On Muted Sales Outlook As Housing Market Cools

Updated at 9:37 am EST

Zillow  (ZG) – Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report shares slumped lower Friday after the online real estate platform forecast softer-than-expected near-term revenues amid a surge in residential mortgage rates that could trigger a broader slowdown in the housing market.

Zillow said revenues for the three months ending in June would likely come in at around $1 billion, why shy of the $1.8 billion Wall Street consensus and down from the $4.26 billion recorded over the first quarter.

The bulk of that revenue print, however, came from Zillow’s Home segment, which benefited from the faster-than-expected liquidation of inventory amid the wind-down of its Zillow Offers home flipping business. Homes revenue for the second quarter was forecast between $400 million and $500 million.

