Zero trade market for Russell Westbrook

The team could try to trade Westbrook, but sources say the market is nonexistent. If he were in the final year of his deal, the Lakers might have a shot. But at this point, no other team wants to commit to paying Westbrook $47 million next season.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, the significance of Westbrook’s Thanos-esque dunk over Gobert, but also having some fun mopping the court. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNetwork

youtu.be/F2vvmihHNe8?t=… – 2:51 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook may have put the #Lakers in a tougher bind as the trade deadline nears closer.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/nba-trade-dead… – 1:41 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Galaxy brain theory: Lakers leaked that Frank Vogel was on the hot seat to take some pressure off of Russell Westbrook. – 12:32 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Vogel maybe being the fall guy for…

—The idiotic Westbrook trade

—Davis putting on too much muscle then getting hurt

—THT over Caruso

—Thinking DJ + Ariza could help

—Prioritizing shooting over perimeter D in free agency

—Rigid cap, no trade flexibility at all

I mean… come on – 12:04 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss a huge win over the Jazz, Westbrook dunking (and mopping), if the win means anything moving forward, Stanley Johnson, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:50 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron called Russell Westbrook’s dunk over Rudy Gobert: “Electrifying” – 1:49 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook’s dunk on Rudy Gobert: “You have to go smart or go strong against Rudy. … Russ made a hell of a play.” – 1:38 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Russell Westbrook on why he decided to help mop up the floor pic.twitter.com/UK6mMDFwgD – 1:34 AM

Story continues

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook on mopping up the floor after a courtside fan spilled his drink pic.twitter.com/M7acEUZza9 – 1:32 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on dunking on Rudy Gobert: “It’s still something I can do.” – 1:30 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook on his dunk over Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/VfltLbVHfG – 1:30 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert, on the Russell Westbrook dunk: “It was a nice dunk. I felt like I couldn’t jump because his arm was on my shoulder, but they’re not going to call that. … I don’t think he said anything to me. He’s a guy who likes to talk to himself.” – 1:29 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on topping the Jazz: “It was a good win for us.” – 1:28 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert on Russell Westbrook’s big poster dunk.

“I don’t think he said anything to me, he talks to himself a lot.”

Admitted “it was a nice dunk.” – 1:28 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Lakers are undefeated in games where Russell Westbrook disintegrates Rudy Gobert. AK – 1:08 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers beat the Jazz 101-95 in a win that can best be described as spirited. LeBron 25p 7r 7a; Stanley Johnson 15p on 7-of-9 5r 3a 2b; Monk 14p 7r; Westbrook 15p 8r; THT 11p; Dwight 4p 8r 3s 2b. LAL is 22-22 w/ IND at home Wednesday. – 1:07 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers break 3 game losing streak with 101-95 win over Jazz. LeBron James 25 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists. Stanley Johnson 15 points, Russell Westbrook 15 points, 8 assists. – 1:07 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Biggest W of the Season for the Lakers and desperately needed…101-95 the Final over the Jazz

-Lebron 25pts 7rebs 7ast

-Stanley 15pts 5rebs 2blks

-Westbrook 15pts 8rebs

-Monk 14pts 7rebs

Next up, Wednesday Night vs the Pacers before 6 game road trip…

@ESPNLosAngeles – 1:07 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

[Lakers up 5 with 45 seconds left]

[Westbrook gets rebound and takes off 1-on-5]

Lakers Announcers: “STOP! STOP!!!”

Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/ZbGJvZsWkp – 1:05 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

absolutely hilarious to hear the lakers broadcasting team yelling stop at westbrook as he dribbles full speed down the floor in the last minute of a game – 1:01 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Westbrook and Bradley replace Reaves and Monk here.

LAL’s lead is 92-89 with 3:24 to play. – 12:52 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

RUSSELL WESTBROOK OVER RUDY GOBERT 😳😳😳

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/6PFdIkl0Ir – 12:07 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 52, Jazz 46

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lead LA with 10 points each. The Lakers are shooting 51.4% overall and have made 9 of their 20 3-point attempts (45%). It feels like LA should be up more given how poorly Utah has played and shot the ball. – 11:49 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

There was like a solid full second where Gobert and Westbrook locked eyes and it looked like it could go bad and then Gobert kind of smirked a little and then Russ got a T when he kept talking.

But holy hell, that dunk. – 11:40 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Russell Westbrook throwback pic.twitter.com/0GtMgVBfqm – 11:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LIVE BY WESTBROOK, DIE BY WESTBROOK. – 11:39 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook’s trash talk to Rudy Gobert brings back memories of Draymond Green making fun of Gobert for crying for not making the All-Star team – 11:39 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

That one-handed Russell Westbrook jam over Rudy Gobert sent every guy on the Lakers’ bench jumping up in celebration. Not sure what highlight is more impressive, though, that or him helping mop up a courtside fan’s spilled drink. – 11:39 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Someone check on @Tony Jones … he can’t be right after what Westbrook did to Gobert – 11:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Westbrook absolutely hammered one on Gobert, plus a foul.

He gave back the and-1 with a technical for taunting, but the Lakers fans in the building didn’t seem to mind. (He made the and-1 FT after Bogdanovic hit the tech).

LAL up 51-41. – 11:38 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

jeeeeeeeez that westbrook dunk was one of the best dunks of the whole year – 11:38 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

WESTBROOK DETONATES ON GOBERT pic.twitter.com/SWGa3aihX1 – 11:38 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Well Russell Westbrook just dunked all over Rudy Gobert, while drawing the and-1, and then talked that talk. He got a tech for it but don’t think too many people on the Lakers minded that. – 11:38 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Russell Westbrook dunks *all over* Rudy Gobert; and-one. Gets a tech after, but that was as good as it gets. – 11:37 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

One of the highlights dunks of the year from Westbrook… – 11:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook gets the highlight poster dunk. And the T. – 11:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook dunked on the French Rejection. – 11:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A good stretch from LAL’s bench unit with no LeBron or Westbrook produced a quick 5-0 run, with Monk scoring at the rim off a nice dribble move, and Johnson hitting a corner 3 to put LAL up 20-19. – 11:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook helping the arena worker with sweeping the wet spot. Then proceeds to make a bank shot. – 10:50 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Honestly, seeing Westbrook help mop up a wet spot on the court and then skip and laugh when he walks away just tells me that he’s totally loose and feeling good tonight. – 10:49 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Including a mopping, Russell Westbrook, EVERYBODY is chipping in to clean up a courtside spill… except for the guy who spilled. – 10:49 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Big round of applause for Russell Westbrook as he literally mops a wet spot courtside that Donovan Mitchell slipped on. – 10:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Howard. – 10:01 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook has responded sternly to the ever-growing trade chatter around him.

#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:51 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

One last @LockedOnLakers podcast blast! Sunday’s show. Reaction to Denver’s loss, Westbrook calling out the Lakers’ effort, the team’s mental state, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 1:39 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, a special bonus @LockedOnLakers podcast for a Sunday! We broke down a bad loss to Denver, Russell Westbrook saying the Lakers don’t play hard enough, whether the team has lost faith in itself, and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bon… – 9:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, sitting on a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assists triple-double, is now tied with Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead in triple-doubles (9). – 9:41 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook fired back a stern response to Magic Johnson’s criticism.

#NBA #Lakers #LakeShow

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 3:43 PM

More on this storyline

If the Westbrook move were fundamentally flawed, who is to blame? Rob Pelinka is the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager. The decision ultimately falls on his resume. But sources also say that James was a significant proponent for getting Westbrook. Does he bear any responsibility if he and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, applied significant pressure on the team to get it done? -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022

“I never worry,” he fired back. “Do the job. Be professional. Every year, my name is in trade (rumors). It never, never, never seeps into how I approach what I do. It’s kind of what I was mentioning back there (during the press conference). I see this game so different (in terms of) how to use it to be able to impact things. “Regardless of if (a trade) did happen or if it didn’t happen, nothing’s going to change my mentality or my purpose. I feel like I have a purpose that’s bigger than basketball and I always keep that as my forefront regardless of what happens inside of pro sports.” -via The Athletic / January 14, 2022

So while the Lakers may have had second thoughts about this pairing, in other words, he has not. “No,” he said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. “Nah. I mean, not at all, because — like I told you — it’s bigger than basketball for me.” -via The Athletic / January 14, 2022