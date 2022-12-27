Zelenskyy promises rapid implementation of agreements reached in US

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, promises not to waste time and quickly implement everything that was agreed upon during his visit to the United States of America.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: “Today I held an extended meeting on the results of my visit to the USA and the implementation of the agreements. We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington. As much as possible.”

Background: On 21 December, Zelenskyy made his first visit abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine. The president of Ukraine flew to the United States, where his American counterpart Joe Biden promised Ukraine a compelling Patriot air defence system and other military aid worth billions of dollars.

The US government has even made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in less than six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.

