Zelenskyy fires Kharkiv Security Service Head and hands him over to law enforcement

Denys Karlovskyi – Sunday, 29 May 2022, 20:40

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Roman Dudin, Head of Ukraine’s Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, for negligent performance of his duties and promised that law enforcement would investigate his case.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: “I convened a meeting with the leadership of the [Kharkiv] oblast and the city [of Kharkiv]. I thanked them for having stood and continuing to stand with Kharkiv residents, with Ukraine, and – what’s particularly important right now – with one another. There is perfect cooperation between the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, and the oblast state administration – they are all truly working to bring our victory closer and are doing so very effectively.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine. When I got here, I looked into it, and I fired the head of the Security Service in the oblast for selfishly caring only about his own interests rather than working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war. Law enforcement officers will find out what his motivations were.”

Background: Roman Dudin was appointed Head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast in 2020 by President Zelenskyy.

He was born on 13 March 1983 in the city of Dnipro. After his military service, he was hired by the Security Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. In 2013, he was transferred to the main directorate of the Security Service in Kyiv.

