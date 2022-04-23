Zelensky’s autographed baseball for sale to help Ukraine

An MLB baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York has gone up for auction, according to a report.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the ball will help relief efforts in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Zelensky inked his last name on the baseball in both Ukrainian and English during a visit to the Big Apple in 2019. His signatures sit just below the Major League Baseball logo, TMZ reports.

The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations at the time.

The sale, which is being handled by RR Auction, is expected to fetch at least $15,000.

Randy L. Kaplan, who is selling the baseball, initially received it as a gift from Yelchenko.

Kaplan has an affinity for Major League baseballs and politics, and has been collecting balls signed by world leaders for nearly 30 years. His first was autographed by Bill Clinton.

The baseball is described as being in “very fine” condition, according to the auction listing. Kaplan plans to donate part of the proceeds to a Ukrainian relief fund as an act of solidarity.

What’s more, RR Auction says they will donate their cut to the same fund.

The baseball has already received 14 bids, before a bidder is announced after May 11.