Zelensky urges Putin to ‘start the dialogue’ and end Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin get out of his “bubble” and “start the dialogue” about ending the invasion that entered its thirteenth day Tuesday local time.

Zelensky made the plea in a one-on-one interview with “ABC World News Tonight” anchor David Muir that aired Monday night.

Putin, Zelensky said, needs to “start the dialogue, instead of living in [an] informational bubble without oxygen…He is in this bubble.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “start the dialogue” to end the invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images

Zelensky said Putin is living inside a “informational bubble.” Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

“I think he’s capable of stopping the war that he started…he should know one important thing that he cannot deny, that stopping the war is what he’s capable of,” Zelensky said of Putin.

Earlier Monday, Russia continued to bomb Ukrainian civilians – despite the Kremlin’s claim that it would begin several cease-fires to allow refugees to flee.

Zelensky has called on the US and NATO allies to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But the West has so far declined to act, fearing such a move would escalate the conflict.