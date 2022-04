The Hill

Train stations in Ukraine targeted after US officials’ visit

Russian forces attacked multiple railway stations in Ukraine, according to multiple reports on Monday. Five stations were struck, according to a statement from Oleksandr Kamyshin, who chairs Ukraine’s state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia. “Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure,” Kamyshin said, according to CNN. “This morning, within one hour, five railway stations in central…