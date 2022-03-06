Zelensky thanked Elon Musk for sending Starlink systems to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Laurent Van der Stockt for Le Monde/Getty Images and Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

A Ukrainian official asked Elon Musk to send Starlink systems to Ukraine last week.

Musk responded and said the system had been activated in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Musk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for sending Starlink systems to Ukraine on Saturday.

“Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

In a video of the meeting posted on Zelensky’s Instagram, the Ukrainian president invited Musk to visit Ukraine after the war.

Last week, Musk announced that Starlink satellite internet service was “active in Ukraine” with “more terminals en route,” after Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, tweeted at Musk.

Fedorov requested Starlink after the Russian invasion disrupted internet access for some Ukrainians.

Musk warned earlier this week that the system could be targetted.

“Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high,” he said in a tweet.

Musk advised users to only turn on the system when needed and to place the antenna as far away from people as possible.

