Zelensky speech prompts German interpreter to choke back tears

An interpreter for a German newspaper broke down in tears Sunday while translating President Volodymyr Zelensky’s live speech.

The woman, who works for Welt, can be heard choking back tears as she tries to translate Zelensky’s address for a German audience.

“Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must lose its voice in the UN,” the woman translated from the president’s defiant speech.

“Ukraine we definitely know …,” she said before dissolving in tears and being unable to go on.

The translator took a break to compose herself, according to the Telegraph, then finished the last part of the sentence, when Zelensky said, “what we are defending.”

Zelensky’s speech was watched around the world, as the steadfast president promised his country he would not give up and condemned the Russians for what he called “state terrorism.

“The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” he said. “There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”

Ukraine’s president said Russia should be investigated for international war crimes.

Germany, which has come under fire for not providing enough aid to Ukraine, finally sent a shipment of 5,000 helmets to the Eastern country Friday after promising them last month.

Zelensky said that Russia must lose its voice in the United Nations during his speech. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

A man walking past a building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv on February 27, 2022. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian soldier standing near a bullet-riddled wall of a house in Krymske, Ukraine on February 19, 2022. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Unlike its fellow NATO allies including the United States, Germany had originally said it would not send weapons to Ukraine but reversed the edict Saturday in a major policy shift.

The country announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine shortly, saying the invasion “threatens our entire post-war order.”