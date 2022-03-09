Zelensky slams the West over Polish fighter jet confusion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the West Wednesday in response to the latest delay in getting fresh fighter jets to Ukrainian pilots.

The latest twist in the weeks-long saga of approximately two dozen Polish MiGs came Tuesday, when Pentagon officials shot down Warsaw’s plan to transfer the Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase in Germany.

The United States has been vocal about the need to supply weapons to Ukraine, but the prospect of flying combat aircraft from NATO territory into the war zone “raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

Zelensky panned Washington’s concerns as “a technical issue” in his Wednesday address to the Ukrainian people.

According to the National Guard of Ukraine statistics, 100,000 Ukrainians have joined the Territorial Defense Force since the beginning of the Russian invasion. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train to use an NLAW anti-tank weapon in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A Ukrainian serviceman aims towards Russian positions outside the city of Brovary, on March 9, 2022. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Listen, we have a war,” he said. “We do not have time for all this signaling. This is not ping pong, this is about human lives.”

“Solve it faster,” he urged Western officials. “Do not shift the responsibility — send us planes.”

Zelensky again called on NATO governments to “close the sky” over Ukraine by imposing a no-fly zone.

Ukrainian ground forces had been able to effectively resupply using captured and abandoned Russian hardware. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Servicemen attend funerals of Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 9, 2022. YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

People fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gather at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

“Russia uses missiles, aircraft, and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure,” he said. “If you do not close the sky, you will also be responsible for this catastrophe.”

Zelensky also said Wednesday that Ukrainian ground forces had been able to effectively resupply using captured and abandoned Russian hardware.

“Our military and territorial defense units managed to replenish their arsenal due to the many pieces of equipment they took on the battlefield,” Zelensky said. “Enemy tanks, armored vehicles and ammunition will now work for our defense.”

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet Thursday for talks in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

A humanitarian corridor for the safe passage of civilians had been established between Sumy and Poltava. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian military help a man as people flee under a destroyed bridge to cross Irpin River as Russia’s invasion on Ukraine continues, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak

People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A servicewoman reacts during funerals of Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

“What could be more humiliating for the invaders?” he added. “We will beat the enemy with his own weapons.”

“Russian soldiers, you still have a chance to survive,” he added. “Almost two weeks of resistance have shown you that we will not give up, because this is our home. These are our families and children. You can still be saved if you just leave.”

The Ukrainian president confirmed that a humanitarian corridor for the safe passage of civilians had been established between Sumy, near the Russian border, and Poltava, 100 miles to the south. He said 1,600 students and 3,500 residents had been safely evacuated from Sumy as a result.

Zelensky also said that a team of Ukrainian negotiators had recently returned from Belarus, where talks with Moscow were being held. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet Thursday for talks in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.