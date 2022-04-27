Zelensky says world needs to control Russia’s nuclear facilities

Reuters

Taiwan aims to learn lessons of Ukraine in annual military drills

Taiwan will incorporate lessons learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into upcoming military exercises aimed at practising fighting off a Chinese attack, the island’s defence ministry said on Tuesday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wary of the possibility Beijing might make a similar move on the island, though it has reported no signs this is about to happen. What lessons to learn from the war on how the island could defend itself if China attacked have been widely debated in Taiwan, and discussed with the United States, according to Taiwan’s defence minister.