Zelensky says Ukraine has ‘reached a strategic turning point’ in its fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the people of his nation to be patient as they continue to defend their country against Russia’s military invasion, which has now entered its 16th day.

“I know that many people have started to feel tired. I understand. Impatient. I understand,” Zelensky said in a video posted online. “This is life. When we mobilize, when we see our victories and the loss of the enemy on the battlefield, we expect the struggle to end sooner. We expect the invaders to fall faster. But this is life, this is war. This is a struggle. Time is still needed. Patience is still needed.”

A defiant Zelensky insisted Ukraine will prevail despite reports of Russian forces striking near airports in the western part of Ukraine for the first time while its troops were attempting to encircle the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“It is impossible to say for how many more days we must liberate our Ukrainian land. But it is possible to say we will do it,” Zelensky said. “Because we have already reached a strategic turning point. We are already moving toward our goal, toward our victory.”

“This is a patriotic war against an obstinate enemy which doesn’t pay attention to thousands of their own soldiers dead,” he added.

Ukrainan President Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to the nation from Kyiv on Friday. (Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Zelensky’s comments came as Russian forces continued their siege on Mariupol, where civilians have now been without water, electricity and heat for more than a week.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe,” Zelensky said. “Humanitarian catastrophe — two words that have become fully synonymous with the other two words: the Russian Federation.”

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike had destroyed a children’s hospital and maternity ward in the city.

The attack was widely condemned by world leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the U.S. would work with its allies to investigate Russia for possible war crimes.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday that Russian forces invading Ukraine have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers.

At least 549 Ukrainian civilians, including 41 children, have been killed, according to the United Nations. But the agency believes the actual death toll is likely much higher.

According to the U.N., more than 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russia’s invasion began.

Zelensky implored those who have stayed to “hold on.”

“Be sure to fight. Be sure to give your all strength,” he said. “It will not be easy with such a neighbor. But with us, it will not be easy too.”