Zelensky presents Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s medal on visit to White House

WASHINGTON — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off his whirlwind visit to Washington Wednesday — his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded 300 days ago — by presenting President Biden with a medal previously given to a Ukrainian military officer.

“I’m delighted you could make the trip,” Biden, 80, told the 44-year-old Zelensky as the leaders began their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office — referring to his Ukrainian counterpart as “the man of the year” in reference to Time magazine awarding Zelensky that honor earlier this month.

Zelensky, for his part, passed along “all my appreciations from my heart and from the heart of all Ukrainians” to Biden, Congress and “ordinary people” in the US for their support of his country.

The Ukrainian president then took out the country’s Cross of Military Merit award and explained that it had been originally given to the captain of a HIMARS rocket launcher battery fighting in the eastern city of Bakhmut.

President Biden spoke with Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington, DC, to co-host a White House press conference on Dec. 21. AP

President Biden welcomed Zelensky to the White House for a bilateral meeting.

“He’s very brave and he said ‘Give it to a very brave president.’ And I want to give that, the cross for military merit that [he] won,” Zelensky went on.

Biden accepted the honor, saying it was “undeserved, but much appreciated.”

Zelensky added that the captain had told him “many of his brothers this [HIMARS] system saved. So thank you very much.”

This is the Ukrainian leader’s first trip outside his country since Russia invaded 300 days ago. EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Biden administration announced the delivery of a powerful Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine’s military as part of a new $1.85 billion aid package. AFP via Getty Images

Biden said he would return the favor by sending the captain “a command coin,” an apparent reference to the US military’s “challenge” coins.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Zelensky’s motorcade arrived at the White House and the Ukrainian leader — clad in his familiar look of a green sweatshirt and heavy army boots — was greeted by the president and first lady Jill Biden.

About two hours earlier, Zelensky had disembarked from a US jet at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the same airport used by Air Force One. After the private meeting with Biden, the two leaders were due to co-host a White House press conference around 4:30 p.m., before Zelensky was to address a joint meeting of Congress around 7:30 p.m.

As Zelensky touched down, the Biden administration announced the delivery of a powerful Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine’s military as part of a new $1.85 billion aid package.

The new aid package will also include 500 precision-guided artillery rounds and 37 mine-resistant vehicles.

Getty Images

The two presidents walk along the Colonnade of the White House. AP

“We’re going to continue to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, particularly air defense,” Biden told Zelensky. “And that’s why we are going to be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training your forces to be able to accurately use it.”

The “formidable” Patriot system is coming from US stocks, according to a senior Pentagon official who declined to say from where it would be moved or how many associated missiles are going, citing security reasons. Each Patriot battery typically comes with eight launchers that can hold four missiles each.

Training Ukrainian soldiers on the system will take “several months” due to its “complexity.” the official added.

“The Patriot is one of our most sophisticated capabilities and certainly in a class of its own when it comes to air defense, so this is a complex system to operate and to maintain,” they said.

Zelensky is a former comedian who gained international fame leading his country’s resistance to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

AP

Zelensky is a former comedian who gained international fame leading his country’s resistance to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, beating back an initial Russian attempt to seize the capital before making gains in the country’s east.

The Ukrainian leader reportedly refused a US offer to evacuate Kyiv in the opening days of the war, telling US officials, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Zelensky posted a photo on his Instagram page showing himself disembarking a US jet at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Although Washington has been his top wartime benefactor, Zelensky has had a rocky relationship with President Biden.



Before Russia’s invasion, Biden outraged Ukrainian authorities by saying at a Jan. 19 press conference that NATO would treat a “minor incursion” by Russia differently from a full-scale invasion. One Ukrainian official told CNN that it gave a “green light” for Putin to invade, which he did about a month later.

At the time, Zelensky reprimanded Biden in a tweet, writing, “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power.”

Biden reportedly further upset Ukrainian officials by warning Zelensky that there was a looming Russian “sack” of Kyiv. The White House denied the accuracy of those reports attributed to Ukrainian officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke during a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow.

Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

In June, Biden reportedly lost his temper during a phone call with Zelensky when the Ukrainian leader listed additional materiel his country needed, though the relationship between the two men appears to have improved.

News of Zelensky’s trip to Washington leaked Tuesday afternoon, but the Ukrainian leader himself hinted at a visit when his own country’s media reported that he had received a signed Ukrainian flag from troops fighting against Russia’s invasion to present US leaders.

Zelensky previously visited the White House in September 2021. That trip was overshadowed by the prior month’s chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.