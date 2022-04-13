Zelensky posts weapons wish list as Ukraine braces for new Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a list of requested weapons to social media Wednesday as his military girds for an expected Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

“We urgently need heavy artillery, heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and aircraft,” Zelensky posted to his official Telegram channel.

“To continue heroically defending the world from Russian aggression, Ukraine needs a specific list of weapons,” his message read. “I appeal to citizens of the whole world to help convey to your governments, presidential administrations, and leaders of your countries the real needs of Ukraine, which will help stop the war.”

Zelensky’s wish list includes:

155mm artillery pieces and ammo

152mm artillery shells, “as much as possible”

Multiple Rocket Launch System (MRLS) artillery pieces

Armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles

Russian-made T-72 tanks, or American or German analogs

Air defense systems

Combat aircraft

The latest list of aid promised by the White House includes a commitment to delivering short- and long-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

US soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade load M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for a live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. US Army photo by Gertrud Zach

Zelensky’s last item has been a point of contention among the Western allies.

Last month, Poland offered to supply Ukraine with more than two dozen Soviet-era MiG fighter jets, if the United States pledged to replace them with American-made F-16s. Washington shot the deal down over concerns that the Kremlin would see it as an escalation.

Poland and Slovakia, two former Soviet bloc nations, still fly the aging MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are also trained to fly.

(From left) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis are seen during Duda’s visit to Kyiv. EPA/JAKUB SZYMCZUK / KPRP HANDOUT

Meanwhile, the US backed out of plans this week to furnish Ukrainian forces with Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters as part of a $750 million package of additional military aid, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The helicopters can serve in both transport and gunship capacities and were originally meant for the Afghan army.