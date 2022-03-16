Zelensky addresses Congress with Biden set to announce more aid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Congress virtually Wednesday as the brutal Russian invasion of his nation enters its 21st day.

Zelensky is expected to speak by video link to members of the House and Senate who will gather in the auditorium of the US Capitol’s visitor center. The address will also be aired live across the country, allowing the Ukrainian president to directly appeal to American citizens as well.

Zelensky is expected to renew his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine — a move the Biden administration has repeatedly avoided, citing the potential for direct conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader is also likely to ask the US to send military planes to combat Russian aerial assaults.

In announcing Zelensky’s speech earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touted the Ukrainian people’s resilience and courage as the Russian invasion grinds on.

President Zelensky is expected to renew his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine – a move the Biden administration has repeatedly avoided, citing the potential for direct conflict with Russia. HANDOUT/UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance for the Kyiv government. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A map shows the areas under attack by Russian troops.

“Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they said.

Hours after Zelensky speaks, President Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance for the Kyiv government — adding to billions of dollars in security assistance sent to Ukraine by the US since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

While the US and other Western allies have hit Russia with sweeping economic sanctions targeting Russian banks, oligarchs, Putin, and energy imports over the last three weeks, Zelensky has repeatedly called for them to do more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (second from right) with several prime ministers of neighboring countries on March 15, 2022. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse storing products burned after shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Local men help an elderly woman evacuate a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues on March 16, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

“Please close the sky, close the airspace,” the Ukrainian president told the Canadian parliament on Tuesday. “Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?”

Since the invasion began Feb. 24, Zelensky has become one of the most famous world leaders and has been greeted with standing ovations when giving addresses to the parliaments of the European Union as well as the United Kingdom and Canada earlier this month.