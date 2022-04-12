ZDF Studios CEO Fred Burcksen Departing, Replaced By Markus Schaefer – The Hamden Journal

ZDF Studios CEO and President Fred Burcksen is leaving after 26 years with the company and will be replaced by Markus Schaefer.

Schaefer, a former CEO of All3Media Deutschland and Deputy Chairman of the Alliance of German Producers – Film and Television, will shape the studio’s future strategy alongside Co-director Karoline Meichsner-Sertl.

“In Markus Schaefer, we have an experienced media manager taking over the management of the ZDF Studios Group,” said Norbert Himmler, Director-General of media company ZDF. “With his knowledge of the industry and strategic skills, he will drive forward the digital development of the group.”

Himmler thanked Burcksen for an “extraordinary commitment” to ZDF Studios, having been with the company for more than 26 years.

Burcksen said: “I’ve been fortunate to be able to help develop and shape the ZDF Studios Group over a very long period and from the start it’s been a role that was as fascinating as it was challenging. Today I’m pleased to be leaving behind a successful organisation and handing the baton on to a proven industry expert.”

