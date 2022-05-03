ZBRA Stock: Zebra Technologies Leaps Over First-Quarter Goals

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), a maker of enterprise systems for tracking and managing inventory and assets, on Tuesday beat analyst estimates for the first quarter. But its profit guidance missed views. ZBRA stock fell in early trading.







The Lincolnshire, Ill.-based company earned an adjusted $4.01 a share on sales of $1.43 billion in the March quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Zebra earnings of $3.86 a share on sales of $1.37 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Zebra earnings fell 16% while sales increased 6%.

Zebra’s profits declined primarily because of supply chain issues, which led to increased premium freight and component part costs.

“Sales and earnings exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges, despite supply chain costs that were higher than our expectations,” Chief Executive Anders Gustafsson said in a news release. “Despite global macro headwinds, we are reiterating our full-year 2022 sales outlook given our strong order backlog and robust pipeline.”

But the company lowered its adjusted earnings margin guidance because of increased supply chain costs.

ZBRA Stock Sinks On Soft Earnings Outlook

For the current quarter, Zebra forecast adjusted earnings of $4.20 a share on sales of $1.45 billion. That’s based on the midpoint of its guidance. Wall Street was modeling Zebra earnings of $4.51 a share on sales of $1.425 billion in the second quarter, FactSet said.

In premarket trading on the stock market today, ZBRA stock fell 2.5% to 370.

Zebra makes rugged mobile computers, bar code scanners and printers, and RFID tracking tags that link to enterprise systems to enable real-time visibility of inventory and other assets. It offers systems for retail, e-commerce, health care, manufacturing, transportation and other industries.

ZBRA stock hit an all-time high of 615 on Dec. 10. But it tumbled during the stock market correction.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

