Zazie Beetz In Talks To Reprise Sophie Role – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We hear on good authority that Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the Todd Phillips directed Warner Bros/DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

The movie, which is set to start shooting in December, will hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024. Lady Gaga announced on social media recently that she’s joining the cast to the movie, which is rumored to be a musical, with the Oscar winner buzzed to play the Joker’s g.f. Harley Quinn. Joaquin Phoenix is also returning as Arthur Fleck.

Beetz’s Sophie was the neighbor of Arthur Fleck; a single mom struggling in Gotham City. He had delusions of having a romance with her.

Beetz recently starred in this past weekend’s No. 1 box office film, Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt, which made over $60M worldwide.

The Atlanta star was recently seen in season 3. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys for the Donald Glover FX series in 2018.

She starred in the Netflix western, The Harder They Fall, which she shared a Gotham tribute award on. Her feature credits include Dreamworks Animation’s The Bad Guys, Searchlight’s Lucy in the Sky, the upcoming Jennifer Gerbert directed movie Shelter, Deadpool 2 and Seberg opposite Kristen Stewart. She’s also a voice on the Prime Video animated series Invincible.

The first Joker is the highest grossing R-rated movie ever at the global box office with $1.07 billion and won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Phoenix as Best Actor.

Beetz recently told The Hamden Journal she recently finished shooting another Black Mirror episode.