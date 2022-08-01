Zazie Beetz Confirms She Just Finished Filming ‘Black Mirror’ – The Hamden Journal

Tonight at the premiere of Sony’s Bullet Train, Zazie Beetz spoke with The Hamden Journal about her part in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, which she revealed she has already wrapped.

“I just came off of shooting that, actually. I just shot that in June,” she told The Hamden Journal of the part.

Asked if it was a lot of fun she replied, “I wouldn’t say my character is having a lot of fun, but…I think there’s a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us.”

Beetz is best known for playing Van on FX’s Atlanta alongside Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield. Her Black Mirror casting was revealed relatively recently, in mid-July. You can watch her discuss Black Mirror below.

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train.

David Leitch directed the film, based on the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka, from Zak Olkewicz’s script. Actors joining Pitt, Henry and Beetz in the ensemble include Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Masi Oka, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara and Sandra Bullock.

The film was produced by Kelly McCormick, Leith and Antoine Fuqua. Its executive producers were Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick. Sony is releasing Bullet Train in theaters this Friday, August 5.