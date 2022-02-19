DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Zane Smith, who has finished runner-up for the Camping World Truck Series championship each of the past two seasons, won Friday night’s Truck race in overtime at Daytona International Speedway.

It is Smith’s fourth career series win.

“This is going to be a really fun year,” the 22-year-old Smith said on FS1.

RACE RESULTS: Daytona Truck results

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes finished second and was followed by Christian Eckes, Tanner Gray, and Parker Kligerman.

The race went to overtime after an 18-truck crash just before the field reached the start/finish line to begin the last lap. Had a truck done so, the race would have been over. Instead, it went to overtime.

Smith took the lead after the restart when he got a push from Kligerman. Smith said that he “definitely” would get Kligerman a gift for helping him win.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

Read more about NASCAR

Michael McDowell paces Friday Daytona 500 practice Ty Gibbs, JGR fastest in Daytona Xfinity practice After surviving Duels, Greg Biffle heads toward Daytona 500

Daytona Truck results: Zane Smith wins in overtime originally appeared on NBCSports.com