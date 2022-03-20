Zags can go as far as Drew Timme can carry them

PORTLAND, Ore. — The G-rated version of Gonzaga’s halftime speech, courtesy of junior forward Drew Timme: “I don’t care if we win or lose, we’re not playing soft anymore.”

The R-rated version: Well, that’s not printable. But suffice it to say when coach Mark Few got to the locker room “that message was reiterated,” Timme said with a chuckle.

Clearly, everyone listened to Timme, including, well, Timme.

After a first half in which Few said Memphis “got up into us and we were just running around the 3-point line,” Timme — who had attempted only three shots the first period — got considerably more active and aggressive in the paint, and his teammates did their part to find him.

Timme started the half on a tear, scoring 11 consecutive points to pull Gonzaga within striking distance. The WCC Player of the Year scored 21 second-half points on 9-of-13 shots, willing Gonzaga back from 10 points down and helping the Zags to an 82-78 win over 9th-seeded Memphis. With the victory, Gonzaga advanced to its seventh consecutive Sweet 16.

STAY UP-T0-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

Going deeper, and maybe even to the program’s third Final Four? Well, that will come down to Timme and how far he can carry them.

This much is certain: After having their weaknesses exposed in the first and second round, this version of Gonzaga isn’t as good as last year’s. But they’ve got plenty of heart, and lots of guts, as evidenced by Timme’s rallying cry to his teammates, plus his own ability to adjust and will them to a win. Point guard Andrew Nembhard might be the team’s unsung hero — not to mention the only one who can consistently hit free throws — but Timme is their backbone.

MARCH MADNESS 2022: Men’s NCAA Tournament schedule and results on the road to the national title

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET: Follow March Madness

And he knows that to win a title, he needs to play like it for all 40 minutes, not just the last 20.

Story continues

“Yeah, I would like to stop doing that,” Timme said sheepishly in response to a question about back-to-back games with slow starts (he scored 22 points in the second half against Georgia State Thursday). “I would like to do a better job in the first half, because (slow starts), that’s not a recipe to go far and win a lot of games. Credit to everyone for believing in me and continuing to push me and have confidence in me.”

And credit to Timme for understanding what his team needed, and when. During his 11-point scoring stretch, he even hit a 3, just his eighth of the season.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme reacts to a play during the second half of the Bulldogs’ second-round win over Memphis.

Few spent most of halftime talking about how Gonzaga had to establish Timme early, and run its offense through him. By making the adjustment, Memphis got to experience what Tigers coach Penny Hardaway called “the Drew Timme Effect,” which he’d seen plenty on TV and game film, but which was even more impressive in person.

“He made some tough shots, controlled the game, got our guys in foul trouble and the rest is history,” Hardaway said. “It felt like he got every offensive rebound or (drew) every foul or made every bucket for them. We witnessed that on TV, just watching him be so dominant; seeing it in person, man, he made some fantastic shots. I mean, great defense, and he still made them. That’s why he is who he is.”

Part of Timme’s brilliance is that he understands he can significantly impact the game without scoring. The most crucial stretch for Gonzaga came with 5:15 to go and the game tied 66-66: Freshman Chet Holmgren slammed home a dunk, Holmgren blocked a shot, Nembhard came down and hit a 3, then Nembhard drew a charge at the other end. But that sequence started with Timme, who flipped the ball over his shoulder to Holmgren for the alley-oop. It was one of Timme’s four assists for the night, and a huge jolt of energy when the Zags were desperate for it.

“That little stretch was all they needed,” Hardaway said. “They went to their horses and their horses came to play. I could feel it, in that little stretch, that they got their confidence back — and we couldn’t get the ball in the basket.”

Next up for Gonzaga is fourth-seeded Arkansas in the West Regional semifinal in San Francisco. Gonzaga’s success from here on out will hinge on Timme and his ability to establish himself early. Hardaway said there’s no doubt Timme can get the Zags back to the title game, adding that he admires that Timme came back this season, clearly driven wanting “to prove he can take this team to the next level.”

Bottom line: As Timme goes, the Zags go. And so long as he’s not – to use his own word – soft, Timme and the Zags could go very, very far.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gonzaga’s Final Four hopes depend on how far Drew Timme can carry Zags