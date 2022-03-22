Za’Darius Smith showing off red carpet treatment from Vikings visit

Free agent outside linebacker Za’Darious Smith appears to be enjoying his time visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler is capturing his visit in an Instagram story, which shows off a personal welcoming committee from the Vikings, along with his picture and name on the scoreboard at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

It’s no surprise the Vikings are pulling out all of the stops considering Smith received back-to-back Pro Bowl invites before his back injury put an end to his 2021 campaign.

The possibility of having a potential game-changer on defense lining up across from Danielle Hunter would be a huge grab for Minnesota.

According to a source, via the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, the Vikings could create enough salary cap space to make Smith a “suitable offer.”

So the team obviously isn’t going through the red carpet treatment just to watch him hop on a plane ride out of Minnesota. If everything checks out, you have to think the Vikings would be in a position to make an offer.

Whether Smith accepts or not remains to be seen. He’s a player in demand with other potential suitors. But it would be quite the story to see him join the Vikings as a rival to his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

