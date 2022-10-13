Zack Wheeler shoulders the blame for Game 2 loss, but he had lots of help originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA — Hasn’t this always been the fear deep down inside, that the Phillies would lose a playoff game because of their defense?

Rhys Hoskins’ non-error in the sixth inning wasn’t the sole reason the Phillies lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, but it was the most visible. It was the one that will be remembered most.

“That’s a play I’ve made before and I’ll make again,” Hoskins said in the visiting clubhouse after the 3-0 loss at Truist Field. “Didn’t make it tonight.”

The play in question came with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Olson stroked a ground ball toward Hoskins at first base. Hoskins bent and tried to backhand the ball, but it hit off his glove and rolled into right field to score the first run of the game from second base.

The play was generously ruled an RBI single by the hometown official scorer.

It should have been an error.

Whatever.

The non-error paved the way for the Braves to score three times and even up the best-of-five series at a game apiece. Aaron Nola will try to get the momentum back for the Phillies when he starts Game 3, the first postseason game at Citizens Bank Park in 11 years, on Friday.

“Obviously we’re disappointed about tonight,” Hoskins said. “But we’ll feel good about going home with a win under our belt and a couple games to play.”

The Phillies were feeling pretty good entering Game 2. They held on to win Game 1 of the series, 7-6, on Tuesday afternoon and had their stud, Zack Wheeler on the mound for Game 2.

But Wheeler got no run support from the Phillies’ offense. Kyle Wright, Atlanta’s 21-game winner, had a lot to do with that. He held the Phils to two hits over six innings. The Phillies had just three for the game.

Run support gives a pitching staff room for error. Case in point, Tuesday’s win. The Phillies jumped out to a 7-1 lead and had enough cushion to survive Connor Brogdon giving up two runs in the fifth and Zach Eflin surrendering three hits, including a three-run homer, in the ninth.

With no run support, Wheeler had no margin for error. The right-hander was really, really good for 5⅔ innings. Then the ol’ Shinola hit the fan.

With two down in the sixth and the game scoreless, Wheeler tried to crowd Ronald Acuña Jr. with a two-seamer. The 96-mph pitch rode up and in and hit Acuña Jr. on the right elbow. There was a delay of several minutes as Acuña Jr. was tended to — Wheeler said the delay did not bother him — and when play resumed, the Phillies’ ace walked Dansby Swanson on a full-count fastball. It was his only walk of the game.

Olson was the next batter. He hit a 1-2 slider off of Hoskins’ glove. Austin Riley followed with an infield nubber for an RBI hit and Travis d’Arnaud made it 3-0 with a clean hit.

Wheeler raised his hand and owned up to mistakes he could not afford to make because the offense gave him no margin for error.

“I hit (Acuña Jr.) and after that pitch, I just kind of didn’t make my pitches to a couple of guys,” he said. “I left some sliders over the plate and they put the bat on the ball and just kept the inning going.”

Hoskins offered Wheeler a “my bad” after the sixth inning, but Wheeler took the blame for the poor inning himself.

“I take responsibility for that,” he said. “If I execute that pitch, I think (Olson) is swinging over it. That’s on me. It’s not on him at all. I should’ve executed.”

The Phils hit a few balls hard that were caught in the deep part of center field. Bryce Harper hit a couple of them. He also doubled to lead off the second inning, moved to third with one out and was stranded at third base. Not getting Wheeler that early run was a big missed chance.

The Phillies are 3-1 in this postseason and even in this best-of-five series with the top two hitters in their batting order doing very little. Schwarber is 0 for 16 with eight strikeouts and a couple of sacrifice flies in four games. Hoskins is 1 for 18 with six strikeouts.

Manager Rob Thomson is not changing the lineup. He’s going to dance with the one he brung, as the saying goes.

Thomson’s faith in Schwarber and Hoskins is rooted in June when the duo — the trio, if you want to include Thomson, who took over as skipper that month — led the team’s rebirth.

Starting Friday in Game 3, Schwarber and Hoskins need to reward Thomson’s faith. Nola could use the run support so a hit batsman, a walk and a non-error don’t ruin his night.

“We’re ready to get back to Philly,” Wheeler said. “We’re ready to win there. Give those fans something to cheer about. We’ve been on the road for a long time. It’ll be good to get back home. Those fans are ready for it.”

