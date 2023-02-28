Zachary Quinto To Star In NBC Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf – The Hamden Journal

Heroes star Zachary Quinto is returning to NBC as the titular character in Wolf, a one-hour medical drama pilot from writer-producer Michael Grassi, producer-director Lee Toland Krieger and executive producer Greg Berlanti. The project comes from Warner Bros Television, where all three are under overall deals.

Wolf is inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks. It follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Dr. Wolf, head of neurology at Bronx General, is an obsessive genius. He’s drawn to people society has deemed as “other” and helps them find hope and purpose. He embraces differences rather than suppressing them.

Berlanti executive produces alongside Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate executive produce via Fabel Entertainment, and Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis and Will Tennant executive produce for The Imaginarium.

Wolf is looking to succeed New Amsterdam, which recently ended its run, as the second NBC medical drama series alongside Chicago Med.

Sacks, who died in 2015 at 82, was a humanist, a passionate explorer of the human consciousness and arguably the most famous doctor of modern times. Dubbed by The New York Times a “poet laureate of contemporary medicine,” Sacks dedicated his life to studying the strangest and most mind-boggling brain disorders in the world as a window into human consciousness, and he believed in remaking our approach to the mentally ill and neuro-atypical.

His book Awakenings was made into a Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1990 film starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams.

Quinto, who hit stardom with his villainous turn on NBC’s Heroes, recently completed his West End debut as Gore Vidal in James Graham’s play Best of Enemies. He next will be seen in the feature films Down Low, which will premiere at SXSW, and He Went That Way.

Known for his role as Spock in JJ Abrams’ reboot of the Star Trek franchise, Quinto also starred in Margin Call, which he produced through his production company, Before the Door Pictures. Additional television credits include NOS4A2 and his Emmy-nominated turn on American Horror Story. He’s repped by WME, 42, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.