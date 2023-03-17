Zachary Levi Says He’s Still Holding Out Hope On A Chuck Movie – The Hamden Journal

Zachary Levi isn’t giving up on the movie followup to his NBC series Chuck, and he says creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak are on board.

Levi starred in the spy dramedy from 2007 to 2012 as Chuck Bartowski, an average guy who was dragged into the world of the the CIA and NSA to take on dangerous criminals and other threats. He’s been campaigning for an expansion of the Chuck universe since the show ended, but he recently said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that it might actually be coming to fruition.

“I’ve been trying to make a Chuck movie since before we even finished the show. I saw the writing on the wall, I saw a lot of the streaming stuff starting to pop up. I saw a lot of like, well, people are doing, you know, like, you know, Zach Braff, I think was crowdfunding. Oh, oh, no, no. Even before that, who was, uh, Veronica Mars, it crowdfunded. So I was like, clearly there’s an appetite for people wanting to see additions to the series that they, you know, held dear in their heart,” he said, adding that fans of Chuck are “die-hards” who would support a film addition.

Now that Levi is back working with Warner Brothers on the Shazam! films and the DC Extended Universe, he’s been urging the studio, which owns the rights to Chuck, to let him make the movie.

“I’m in early talks with heads there to be like, ‘Hey guys, you know, I’m now your, your superhero over your Warner Brothers films. Let me let, let me use that goodwill and let me go make this.’ Cause I think, uh, look, I know all the cast would be in, they’ve already said that totally down to do it. I think Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, our creators are down, they’re down to write it and you know, bring the band back together. It’s just a matter of Warner Brothers saying, ‘yeah, we’re down and here’s a budget and go make that movie.’ Cuz I listen, Chuck was basically a little mini eighties action movie every week anyway. So it’s not like we don’t know how to do it. We just have a little more budget in time and go make a proper movie. I think it would be so much fun.”

Chuck also starred Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Julia Ling and Bonita Friedericy.