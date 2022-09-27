Zach Wilson’s return, Khalil Herbert’s opportunity & Romeo Doubs’ breakout game

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.

The guys also discuss the Mac Jones’ injury, Zach Wilson’s return to the Jets, a whole host of injuries on the Chargers roster and a recap of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers on Sunday night.

01:25 NEWS / Mac Jones high ankle sprain

04:25 NEWS / Zach Wilson expected return in week 4

08:40 NEWS / Chargers LT Rashawn Slater out for season

16:20 NEWS / D’Andre Swift to miss next 2 weeks?

20:15 RECAP: Broncos 11, 49ers 10

30:00 Waivers – Running Backs

39:10 Waivers – Wide Receivers

46:00 Waivers – Quarterbacks

47:45 Waivers – Tight Ends

51:50 Getting in early

54:50 Drops

60:40 Hold on loosely

63:40 Matt’s mom’s league – Drop of the week!

