Zach Sang Teams With OBB Media To Relaunch Talk Show – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Zach Sang Show will enter a new chapter as the namesake radio personality teams with OBB Media, in association with FanMade Inc., to relaunch the music and talk show.

Set to begin its daily show run on Tuesday, The Zach Sang Show will continue to host buzzy names in music and entertainment each week. Upcoming guests will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Angus Cloud, Kim Petrus, Jay Shetty, Pink Sweat$, P1Harmony, and the full cast of the hit CW show, Dynasty. The show will air from a temporary set at OBB Studios while Sang’s studio undergoes construction, leading up to the show’s launch across podcast, video and social channels in the summer.

Formerly Zach Sang and The Gang, The Zach Sang Show launched in 2012 as a terrestrial radio show with Westwood One. Since its launch The Zach Sang Show reached over 30M streams, with over 5M hours of content videos consumed and 1M podcast downloads. Upon the radio show’s end in early 2022, fans on social media launched the #bringbackzachsang campaign.

To further expand The Zach Sang Show, Sang and OBB’s audio division, OBB Sound, will produce a daily radio show on Amazon’s new Amp app, which will air live and exclusively on the app between 3 and 6 pm PT. Sang will also release premium interviews-of-record as a podcast and full video on his YouTube channel.

Said Sang: “I have made my best friends in life through the radio, so keeping the medium healthy and relevant by applying its core principles to every platform we can has been of the utmost importance to me since starting 14 years ago. Michael and everyone at OBB are masters of multi platform storytelling and their talents are elevating our show to new heights while always putting the audience and the artist first. Working together with OBB and Fanmade, I’m finally able to build the show I always dreamed of.”

“Zach is unequivocally the multimedia host of tomorrow. Over the last few years, Zach has cemented his position as the Interview of Record for Gen-Z by taking the cultural temperature of his audience and creating a destination and safe space for his guests,” added Michael D. Ratner, CEO, OBB Media. “We are beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Fanmade, Inc. as well as Zach on this next step in his incredible career.”

Executive Producers are Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Grace Delia, and Dylan Marder of OBB Media / OBB Sound; Zach Sang, Dan Zolot, and Joshua Russak; and Olivia Rudensky and Claudia Villarreal of Fanmade.

Zach Sang is repped by Joshua Russak at Sonderview and Heather Cohen at The Weiss Agency. OBB Media is repped by CAA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Sang’s first major broadcast opportunity came with Nickelodeon, for whom he hosted the show Nick’s Orange Carpet and the 2012 Kid’s Choice Awards Pre Show and Backstage Show. Zach’s time in digital radio and at Nickelodeon paved the way for the launch of his nationally syndicated radio show with Westwood One. The FM syndicated show ran for 10 years in over 80 markets across the US and Canada. Zach has also hosted the American Music Awards Pre-Show, was named Radio’s Most Innovative at the age of 22 by Jacobs Media Research.