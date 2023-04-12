Zach LaVine rallies Bulls from 19-point deficit to stun Raptors in play-in elimination game

The Toronto Raptors were cruising in what looked like an easy win during Wednesday’s play-in game against Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine had other ideas. The Bulls guard fueled a furious second-half Chicago rally from a 19-point deficit to secure a 109-105 win to advance to another play-in game against the Miami Heat. The winner of that game will secure the No. 8 seed in the East. The Raptors’s season ends with the shocking loss.

Toronto opened a 28-23 first quarter lead, then capped a 30-24 second quarter with a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot from Fred VanVleet to enter halftime with a 58-47 edge. Backed by an enthusiastic home crowd, they extended their lead to as much as 66-47 early in the third. But it wasn’t enough.

The Bulls would mount a 9-0 run fourth-quarter run to cut their deficit to 87-84. They tied the game at 91-91 then took their first lead of the half at 96-93 on a Patrick Beverley 3-pointer with 5:07 remaining. LaVine extended Chicago’s lead to 107-104 with two free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining. His last free throw was his 39th point of the game and his 30th of the second half.

Pascal Siakam had a chance to tie the game for the Raptors with three free throws on the other end. Officials whistled Alex Caruso for a shooting foul on a Siakam free throw with 12 seconds remaining. He hit the first, but missed the next two, ensuring the Chicago victory.