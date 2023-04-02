Zach Edey Wins Naismith Award, Consensus NPOY

Another day, another award it seems for Zach Edey. The Purdue junior’s tremendous season has already paid off with numerous First Team All-America nods and National Player of the Year Awards from The Sporting News and the Associated Press. The latest such award come from the Naismith Awards, as he was named the Jersey MIke’s Player of the Year.

Edey is the second Boilermaker to win the award, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994 as the only winners from Purdue. Also at the Final Four this weekend Edey was recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for its National Player of the Year. In addition to that he took home the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s best center. Edey has now earned five major National Player of the Year accolades, previously being recognized by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP) as their recipient of the award. He also won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award on Tuesday, in addition to being named the National Player of the Year by CBS Sports on Thursday. He has been named a first-team All-American by every outlet.

Edey becomes the first Canadian native to win National Player of the Year honor. He is also the fifth Big Ten Player in the last 14 years to be named National Player of the Year joining Evan Turner (2010), Trey Burke (2013), Frank Kaminsky (2015) and Luka Garza (2021) as National Players of the Year.

The only major award he is waiting on now is the Wooden Award, announced later this week.