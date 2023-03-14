Zach Edey Named First Team AP All-American

Add another All-American selection to Zach Edey’s long list of accolades. The Purdue big man was named First Team AP All-American Tuesday afternoon and was the only unanimous selection.

Edey becomes the latest Purdue All-American, following the likes of Jaden Ivey, Caleb Swanigan, and Carsen Edwards in recent seasons.

Joining Edey as a first-teamer is Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. It is the third consecutive year that the Big Ten has had multiple First Team AP All-Americans.

Rounding out the first team are Jalen Wilson from Kansas, Marcus Sasser from Houston, and Brandon Miller from Alabama.

In total, the Big Ten had four selections with Jalen Pickett being named to the second team and Kris Murray making the third team.